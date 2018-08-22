‘Redemption’ for Lee after Posh penalty decision

Hatters Town striker Elliot Lee felt there was an element of ‘redemption’ after he successfully won a penalty against Southend United during the 2-0 win at Kenilworth Road last night.

With half an hour gone, Lee was pushed over by Shrimpers full back Elvis Bwomono for a spotkick that Danny Hylton confidently dispatched past Mark Oxley.

He’s hit me from the back and I think it’s redemption from the weekend when I should have had another one. Elliot Lee

However, just a few days earlier, Lee had once again been brought down in the box by Peterborough defender Colin Daniel, with Graham Salisbury pointing to the spot.

After discussions with the fourth official and linesman, he then reversed his decision, with a corner awarded instead, much to the bemusement of Luton’s players and staff.

This time, Trevor Kettle had no such change of heart, as Lee said: “I saw him (Bwomono) come in earlier and thought he might have a little nibble again.

“He’s hit me from the back and I think it’s redemption from the weekend when I should have had another one.

“It’s just what goes around comes around. Luckily we got the pen and fair play to Hylts, he slotted in a great penalty.”

Luton boss Nathan Jones, clearly still irked by the events at the ABAX Stadium, was relieved to see this one awarded, saying: “You can’t say too much about referees and fair play to Trev, it was a pen.

“I thought there was actually a clip before it, Elliot stayed on his feet and it was a double thing.

“But from the weekend, that shouldn’t have happened and I know that shouldn’t have happened as I spoke to the relevant people.

“The reason why that shouldn’t have happened should be dealt with but it’s not and that was poor from one person on Saturday and that cost us.

“It would have been different, but we’re not trying to mask anything from our first half performance there.

“But they got it right tonight, and I thought Trevor Kettle, he gets a bit of stick to be fair to him, because he’s a controversial one at times and I’ve been on the wrong end of a few things with Trev.

“But he refs it as he sees it, I thought he got the decisions right and apart from, I’d have to see it again, but the tackle I felt was a bad tackle (Jason Demetriou on James Justin), I felt he got everything right.”

Blues midfielder Sam Mantom saw things differently though, saying: “It’s a really soft penalty but that’s the referee and you come to a place like this and he’s always going to give that one.

However, his manager Chris Powell was less critical, saying: “I haven’t seen it again and I know I’m a long way away, the referee’s closer, all I would say is if you’re a defender you’ve just got to stay on your feet.

“If it’s in the area, you’ve got to be 100 per cent sure if you go to ground and if you try to win that ball, because you’re at risk of giving away a penalty.”

Hylton tucked the penalty away with real conviction to score for the second game running, as Jones added: “I haven’t seen it yet, I will look at it, I’m just glad he scored.

“That’s two in two now which is big for Danny as he’s a big player for us. It’s good that both strikers scored, but it was an all-round team performance.”