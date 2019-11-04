Reds boss Lamouchi thought Forest had too much quality for Luton

Nottingham Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi felt his side had too much quality for the Hatters during their 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Goals from Lewis Grabban and Sammy Ameobi secured all three points for the Reds, as although Callum McManaman scored late on for Town, they never seriously threatened an equaliser.

Despite having only 30 per cent of the overall possession, the Reds always looked the better team on the day, as former Ivory Coast chief Lamouchi said of the display: “I think it was fully deserved.

"After two defeats, a bad moment, I was so happy with the performance and the result as we deserved this victory.

“We created a lot, we missed the last touch and we could have scored more in the first half.

"We could have avoided the goal we conceded but it was a good performance, a perfect attitude from the players who showed discipline and stuck to the plan.

“I am so happy for them because they did work really well this week and we won with our quality.

"To play like this, is not easy for the opponent. We didn’t concede too many chances and we created a lot so now we just need to enjoy this great result.

"It was important because we lost our last games by just one mistake.

"We have quality but without this attitude, aggression and discipline, it's a different game. So it's good for the future.

"We found a way to disturb Luton a lot. They played with five at the back, and we were so compact that we did not concede too much.

"We could have stopped the goal so we could have avoided those last four or five minutes.

"After the games against Wigan and Hull, I saw they were a little bit worried.

"So I said them, 'Trust in me', and they did. So that's good for the club."