Relief for D’Ath as he nets a first Luton goal

Hatters midfielder Lawson D’Ath felt his first goal for the club had been a long time coming after he finally registered during last night’s 4-0 victory over West Ham U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The 24-year-old knew he should have already been celebrating in a Luton shirt on his home debut for the club back in January, when he was sent clean through against Cambridge United, only to shoot wide of the target.

Lawson D'Ath heads Luton into the lead against West Ham U21s

However, there was no stopping D’Ath this time as he headed Luke Gambin’s pinpoint cross into the net to put Town 1-0 in front on the night, with the former Northampton and Reading player saying: “I’m delighted to get my first goal, it’s been a long time coming.

“I should have scored on my debut, I think it was here, so I’ve been waiting for that one for a while.

“It was a great ball (from Gambin), I expect nothing less. That’s why when he’s on the ball out there in those positions you always make the run as you know he’s got the quality to deliver it.

“Fortunately for me he did, I didn’t really have a lot to do to be honest, so it was good to be in the position to get it, and I’m really happy.”

D’Ath was making his only his third start of the season so far, with the other two also coming in the same competition, but he knows there isn’t too much he can do with the Hatters sitting at the top of League Two.

He is determined to take his chances in a tournament that is played to a conclusion at Wembley Stadium though, adding: “We’re flying at the minute, they’re all flying and it’s good for us to get some minutes.

“We want to go well in this competition as we’ve got a big squad and some of us aren’t getting the minutes.

“So to use this competition to get them and then be ready for when we have to come into the first team is all good for us really.

“It’s also a chance to get to Wembley, which I would love to play at Wembley, as I’ve not played there yet.

“Hopefully that goal puts me in the manager’s thinking to be on the bench or whatever (against Notts County on Saturday).

“It’s a big game, every game’s a big game, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing against, we need to keep the run going.”