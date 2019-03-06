Relief for Hatters striker Hylton as he is back on the scoresheet again

Town striker Danny Hylton admitted it was a ‘huge relief’ to finally end his lengthy goal drought during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Rochdale.

The 30-year-old opened the scoring on 59 minutes, netting for the first time since his hat-trick against Accrington on October 23, 2018, a run spanning 16 appearances.

Hylton, who had never gone more than seven games without a goal since arriving at Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2016, conceded that his lack of goals had been playing on his mind too, saying: “Of course it does.

“You’re a forward and that’s what you want to do (scoring goals), what you love doing, but as hard as it is, you can’t get too down.

“You just have to keep running, keep working, keep putting yourself about and keep making the right runs, getting in the right areas.

“When you’ve got players like you do have in our team, trust that they’re going to put the ball in the right areas and you’ve just got to make sure that you’re there to put them in.

“Luckily enough, probably the second or third chance, it went in and there’s a big relief when you score.

“You feel that there’s not as great deal of pressure on you.

“I love scoring goals, I’ve not been playing great, I’ve had a few red cards, a bit of a difficult time, but it’s not about me.

“You’ve just got to go out there, run around and give your all, if you’re not scoring, just got to try and influence the games in other ways.

“I just try and run around, do what I can and I’m sure goals will start coming.

“It’s nice to be back on the scoresheet, but although it’s boring, the main thing is that we won the game and that’s all I care about.”

Hylton was almost denied a sixth of the season, as visiting keeper Andy Lonergan superbly saved his first effort from Jack Stacey’s cross.

The rebound was headed against the bar by Elliot Lee, with a prostrate Hylton then nodding the ball over the line.

He continued: “Stace put a great ball in, I got a touch on it and I thought it’s in.

“He’s (Lonergan) somehow clawed it from behind him, but I was delighted to see Elliot’s effort hit the bar and then I thought ‘this is it, finally’ and I managed to nod it in.

“All jokes aside though, I don’t care who scores.

“If you said to me, we’d be sitting top of the league by five points, but you haven’t scored for a few games, then I’d bite your hand off.

“It’s not about me or any individual, it’s about the team and I’m happy to contribute, but the main thing is that we won.”

During Hylton’s run without a goal, he had missed seven games due to suspension after picking up red cards against Rochdale and Sunderland.

The striker admitted that has affected his season and believed he had been harshly treated when dismissed on both occasions.

He added: “I think they were probably two orange cards, that’s the way it is.

“It has disrupted my season, but it’s about no individual.

“We’ve got a great squad, and I’ve had to sit out and wait for my chance again, the boys have been doing the business.

“We’ve got players not even making the squad that would get in any other team in this league, so that’s just the strength of our squad.

“I’ll just try and stay in the team now.”