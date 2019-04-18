’Remorseful’ Collins back for the Hatters at Stanley

A ‘remorseful’ James Collins is ready to lead the line once more when the Hatters head to Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon.

The forward, who has scored 21 goals this term, was sent off for two needless bookings during the 2-2 draw against Blackpool at Kenilworth Road a fortnight ago.

He had to sit out of Luton’s 3-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic on Saturday, the club’s first loss since mid-October, but can now return as boss Mick Harford said: “He’s been chomping at the bit to return since he got suspended.

“He’s apologised for what he did, he was just very remorseful and he wants to get back out there and show what he’s all about, that’s scoring goals and that’s what James is all about.”

Collins could be partnered upfront by either Harry Cornick, who scored his first goal of 2019 at the Valley last weekend, or the fit-again Kazenga LuaLua, who didn’t feature due to injury.

Harford continued: “Kaz is fit and training.

“He’s been out there since Tuesday, he’s back on the grass and he’s absolutely in contention to play.

“The squad took a bit of a hit in terms of injuries and suspension through James Collins our top goalscorer, but I’m not using that as an excuse.

“We brought in a squad here to try and get us over the line and we’ll utilise the squad as we’ll have to in the last four games.”

Luton do have now another key player suspended for the clash with Stanley though, midfielder Andrew Shinnie also seeing red for two yellows on Saturday.

Harford added: “Shins again is very remorseful.

“It was very unlike him, making those kind of challenges.

“I think he just got slightly frustrated in terms of where we were in the game and that’s a last ditch challenge which didn’t work out for him.

“We’ll miss Shins, he’s a big miss as he has had a fantastic season but we’ll find someone to fill his place.”