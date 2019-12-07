Luton fans have been picking the side they want to see face Wigan this afternoon

REVEALED: The Luton Town team you picked to face Wigan

Luton Town fans have had their say on who they think should take to the field for the Hatters against Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

A special poll was run on the Luton News website this week asking supporters to select their team to face the Latics. Just two changes were made to the side who were beaten so heavily at Brentford last weekend, but who where they? Check out the full team below.

Results: James Shea 67%; Simon Sluga 31%; Marek Stech 2%.

1. GK: James Shea

Results: James Shea 67%; Simon Sluga 31%; Marek Stech 2%.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Results: James Bree 44%; Martin Cranie 29%; Luke Bolton 27%.

2. RB: James Bree

Results: James Bree 44%; Martin Cranie 29%; Luke Bolton 27%.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Results: Dan Potts 56%; Alan Sheehan 25%; James Bree 19%.

3. LB: Dan Potts

Results: Dan Potts 56%; Alan Sheehan 25%; James Bree 19%.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Results: Sonny Bradley 53%; Matty Pearson 31%; Lloyd Jones 11%; Alan Sheehan 3%; Martin Cranie 2%.

4. CB: Sonny Bradley

Results: Sonny Bradley 53%; Matty Pearson 31%; Lloyd Jones 11%; Alan Sheehan 3%; Martin Cranie 2%.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3