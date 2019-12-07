REVEALED: The Luton Town team you picked to face Wigan

A special poll was run on the Luton News website this week asking supporters to select their team to face the Latics. Just two changes were made to the side who were beaten so heavily at Brentford last weekend, but who where they? Check out the full team below.

1. GK: James Shea Results: James Shea 67%; Simon Sluga 31%; Marek Stech 2%. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. RB: James Bree Results: James Bree 44%; Martin Cranie 29%; Luke Bolton 27%. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. LB: Dan Potts Results: Dan Potts 56%; Alan Sheehan 25%; James Bree 19%. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. CB: Sonny Bradley Results: Sonny Bradley 53%; Matty Pearson 31%; Lloyd Jones 11%; Alan Sheehan 3%; Martin Cranie 2%. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more