Revenge is sweet for Luton as they stun Brentford

Championship: Luton Town 2 Brentford 1

Luton must be wishing they could play every game under the Kenilworth Road lights as they claimed a truly magnificent 2-1 win, and with it a large slice of revenge, over Brentford this evening.

It was only just under three months ago that the Hatters players were trooping off the Griffin Park pitch with their tails well and truly between their legs, having had their pants pulled down and royally hammered 7-0.

This time though, they left to a hero's ovation from their home supporters, having produced a display teeming with grit and determination to avenge that quite horrible day in West London.

Up against the second top scorers in the division, plus the meanest defence, a Tuesday night match was perfect for Luton, having won three and drawn four of their midweek home Championship encounters this season.

Town made one change to the side that lost 3-1 at Charlton on Saturday, Martin Cranie replacing James Bree, still without unavailable trio Izzy Brown, Kazenga LuaLua and Sonny Bradley.

After not being out of their half during the opening exchanges, Hatters had the lead on nine minutes when Luke Berry's dangerous free kick from deep was diverted past his own keeper by Shandon Baptiste.

Luton might have snuck a quickfire second, as Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu over-hit a pass to James Collins, allowing keeper David Raya to gather.

The visitors looked to level though, Ollie Watkins' shot too close to Simon Sluga after an incisive passing move, while Town's stopper then made a brilliant save to deny Said Benrahma, flying to his right to palm over the bar.

Town looked to get forward when possible, with the excellent Harry Cornick's direct running a real outlet, the attacker awkwardly scooping Cranie's low cross off target.

Brentford tried their luck from distance, Henrik Dalsgaard driving over from 25 yards, as did Town's James Collins after the hosts pinched possession back in and advanced area, also not troubling the goalkeeper.

Sluga again came to Town's rescue on the half hour, getting down well to parry Josh Dasilva's low attempt, the rebound nutmegging Watkins as Luton hacked clear.

Norgaard finally kept one effort down, but still wasn't able to test Sluga, dragging wide of the mark.

Luton, in full repel mode, almost had another opportunity from a Berry free kick again, but Dan Potts was unable to adjust in time, the ball flying behind.

However, Luton then had a bonus second goal on the stroke of half time as from another set-piece, Berry's delivery wasn't cleared, Cranie of all people, volleying into the top corner.

After the break, Bryan Mbeumo's header looped into Sluga's gloves, while Berry took aim from 20 yards, winning a corner.

The Bees upped the pressure immeasurably, camping in Hatters' territory as Town just couldn't get out for large parts of the second period, Sluga pushing Benrahma's 22-yarder away.

Town had the odd threat when they could get into enemy territory, the defence parting for Cornick, but he couldn't lift his attempt over Raya's legs, the Bees stopper keeping his side in the game.

Tunnicliffe was wide from 20 yards, but the Bees pressure was finally rewarded as they had the goal they had been threatening for pretty much the entire half, Watkins tapping home Mads Roerslev's right wing cross from close range with seven minutes to go.

However, Hatters didn't retreat into their shells though, as although Benrahama's effort whistled wide, they clung on to pick up an absolutely victory to move four points from safety, ahead of a massive game against Stoke on Saturday.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Dan Potts, Matty Pearson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Glen Rea, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick (Danny Hylton 88) James Collins (C).

Subs not used: Marek Stech, Andrew Shinnie, James Bree, Luke Bolton, George Moncur, Callum McManaman.

Bees: David Raya, Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Christian Norgaard, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins, Josh Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo (Tariqe Fosu 64), Henrik Dalsgaard C (Emiliano Marcondes 64), Shandon Baptiste (Joel Valencia 72), Mads Roerslev.

Subs not used: Halil Dervisoglu, Luke Daniels, Jan Zamburek, Luka Racic.

Booked: Norgaard 24, Rea 26, Potts 90.

Referee: Darren England.

Attendance: 10,008 (1,032 Bees).