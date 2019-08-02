Right back area not a major concern for Jones

Luton boss Graeme Jones insists he isn't worried about Town's right back slot after last season's star Jack Stacey was snapped up by Bournemouth during the summer.

Stacey had been a revelation on the right hand side of Town's defence for the past two seasons, his brilliant form earning numerous awards for the former Reading youngster and also a move to the Premier League.

Although Jones has confirmed he is looking to strengthen in that position, he isn't overly worried about his current options after bringing in Martin Cranie from Sheffield United, plus the emergence of youngster Josh Neufville as well.

The Town chief said: "I think Martin out of everyone looked fatigued on Friday, maybe it showed a little bit last week (during Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Norwich City).

"He's 32 going on 33 Martin, he's been exceptional in pre-season, so I've got no worries at all when it comes to him and performing in that position.

"Obviously we need to be stronger going forward, so that's a point, but no (worried about the right back role), not with Martin Cranie there.

"Josh Neufville has done fantastic during pre-season as a young powerful right back.

"We've adjusted his position from the right wing, he's a tough boy and a strong character, defensively one v ones, he's as good as I've seen.

"So it's an area I'm looking at but not something that I'm concerned about."