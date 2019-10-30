Robins boss given one-match touchline ban after Luton defeat

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has been handed a one-match touchline ban by the FA and fined £2,000 following comments he made after their defeat to Luton earlier this month.

Johnson admitted that his language towards a match official on the field of play at the end of their 3-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Kenilworth Road on October 19 was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.

The Robins chief will serve the ban with immediate effect, meaning he must watch from the stands when City play Barnsley at Oakwell on Friday - live on Sky Sports.