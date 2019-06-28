Rutter: Hatters must be clever in the transfer window

Luton will have to be ‘clever’ in the transfer market ahead of the new season according to former assistant boss Steve Rutter.

The Hatters have only made one signing so far, Callum McManaman joining on a free transfer, the 28-year-old former Wigan winger once costing West Bromwich Albion almost £5m earlier in his career.

It was a deal that impressed Town's ex-number two, who left the club recently, and he backed head of recruitment Mick Harford to make sure the club are well equipped for their Championship campaign.

Rutter said: "He hasn’t had that much game time recently, so he probably feels like he’s going a point to prove.

“He’s a reasonable age and he gives you a bit more strength.

"You know he’s got quality, he’s got experience at that level, and that’s what they’re going to have to do anyway, be clever in the transfer market.

“But that’s what Mick’s (Harford, head of recruitment) there for.

“He’s done well down the years, look at Jack Stacey a top class player.

“You look at that and say if you do your business properly, which they do, you can punch above what people consider to be your weight, and I think they can do that.”