saveourtown 'elated' by Newlands Park decision

Campaign group #saveourtown are 'elated' by the decision to award Luton Town planning permission for a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park this evening, according to chairman Nigel Green.

It was the second major planning application from 2020 Developments – the property arm of Luton Town Football Club – approved this year after Power Court was given the green light in January.

Cheers broke out in the Town Hall chamber as members of the development control committee approved the planning application for the mixed-use site by junction 10 of the M1 motorway.

In a statement on #saveourtown website, Green said: "Tonight’s Newlands Park decision marks a major milestone in the history of Luton that future generations can look back upon with pride as being a moment that signaled a change in our town’s destiny.

“We salute the Luton Borough Council officers and members for listening to the wishes of Lutonians.

"They had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to vote for the major transformation and improvement of our town and they have grabbed it with both hands.

“We’ve said previously that those in the corridors of power would forever have their legacies shaped by the outcome of the Power Court and Newlands Park applications such is the unprecedented support from Lutonians.

"We’ve no doubt that they have now etched themselves into Luton folklore for all the right reasons.

“This decision has been a long time coming but it has been so worth the wait.

"It’s what we have been campaigning for it’s what we have dreamed of and we are elated by the verdict. It’s a time for huge celebration and it’s no more than Luton deserves.

“On this historic evening I would like to personally thank all of the volunteer #saveourtown committee members for the tremendous amount of effort they have all put into our campaign so far with many personal sacrifices along the way.

“I would also like to express unending thanks to every single Lutonian and #saveourtown supporter near and far.

"Every message and word of encouragement has meant more than you could ever know and we are proud to represent you.

“You are the people that make this town what it is and it’s only right that Luton itself can now begin to reflect you in a more positive light as we move towards a bright new future – but we are not there yet.

“To quote a famous speech ‘This is not the end it may not even be the beginning of the end but it could certainly be the end of the beginning’.

“The changes that have been approved tonight may yet take years to be realised but they are only part of the transformation tale.

“As the town changes so must we as Lutonians. That means collectively striving we build ourselves up.

“Make no mistake this decision is a new dawn and for #saveourtown we’re just getting started.”