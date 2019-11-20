Second cap for Sluga as Croatia beat Georgia

Luton keeper Simon Sluga won his second international cap for Croatia during their 2-1 friendly win over Georgia last night.

The Town stopper came on at half time for Lovre Kalinic with the scores level after Giorgi Papunashvili's 18th-minute opener was cancelled out by Guram Kashia's own goal seven minutes later.

Sluga, who became the 51st player to represent their country while with the Hatters, kept a clean sheet during the second period, as Croatia won it through skipper Ivan Perisic's 53rd minute strike.

Zlatko Dalić's side had already qualified for next year's Euro 2020 Finals after beating Slovakia 3-1 in midweek.