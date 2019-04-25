Selection headache for Harford over who to play in goal at Burton

Luton boss Mick Harford faces a ‘slight headache’ over who to play in goal during Saturday’s trip to Burton Albion.

After taking the place of Marek Stech back in August, James Shea has been an ever-present in League One until missing last weekend’s 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley due to illness.

Stech came in to keep a clean sheet, but was then beaten twice in the 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

With Shea fit again, when asked who will take the gloves against the Brewers, Harford said: “It will give us a slight headache as Marek’s gone in and done very well.

“James came out of the team through illness, he played 38 (league) games in a row and kept goal very well.

“So it’s a decision we’ve got to make over the next few days about which goalkeeper we play on Saturday.”

Club captain Alan Sheehan won’t be available once more, but there was better news over Alan McCormack (back) and Dan Potts (knee).

Harford added: “Alan’s got an Achilles problem and it’s unlikely that Alan will be involved at the weekend.

“Alan McCormack and Dan Potts are back on the grass training, so they might have an influence over the last few games.”