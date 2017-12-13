Selection is by no means set in stone for Town boss

Town chief Nathan Jones has warned his players that there is nothing set in stone selection-wise as they chase automatic promotion this season.

The Luton boss kept an unchanged side for the visit of Notts County at the weekend, with striker James Collins on the bench once more after recovering from injury.

James Collins made his return from injury at the weekend

Harry Cornick is also expected to be available for this weekend’s trip to Forest Green Rovers too, as Jones said: “Harry’s back now but there’s nothing set in stone.

“It’s a long season, 46 games, plus the cup games, we needed to use everyone last week, we did.

“We’ve had to use everyone, everyone’s got game time and we’ve had a good week, two cup wins, a draw with Notts County which keeps up top of the league.

“So it’s not the worst week in the world and the players have to realise that you’re competing and sometimes you make decisions they make not like them and so on, but that’s why I’m the manager.”

Sometimes you make decisions they make not like them and so on, but that’s why I’m the manager. Nathan Jones

By not altering his team on Saturday, it meant Elliot Lee began for the fifth game in succession, named as the sponsors man of the match for his excellent display.

He was replaced on 80 minutes by Collins though with the scores 1-1, as Jones added: “I thought he was lively, he really was, and we only made a change late on as we felt it was really tight and maybe a set play goal or something like that, so James is a goalscorer.

“It was a pity the one went to Glen Rea or Johnny Mullins’ chance didn’t fall to him as we felt that kind of thing would have won it.

“There was no real fluency in the game and Elliot was disappointed to come off, as he had a good game. But we couldn’t just let the game peter out, we had to try and win it and with someone like James Collins on the bench we wanted to make that change.

“But he’s (Lee) been in great form, fair play and that’s why I kept an unchanged side.”