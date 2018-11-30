Shades of Gareth Bale as Cornick adds to his impressive collection of Town assists

Town speedster Harry Cornick’s collection of superlative assists continues to grow after adding another three to his scrapbook this week.

The 23-year-old began with a superb 70-yard run on Saturday during the 3-1 win at Gillingham, outsprinting two home players while running off the pitch at one point, drawing similarities to Welsh star Gareth Bale's wonderful goal for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final four years ago.

Faced with keeper Tomas Holy, he couldn't quite replicate Bale's feat, hitting the inside of the post, although Elliot Lee was the grateful recipient, tucking home from close range.

On the assist, Cornick said: “It was nice, I sort of just started running and thought, 'do you know what, I’m just going to keep going here.'

"Then I just thought, 'there’s no centre back now,' and eventually I just ended up in a blink, I’m on the byline, having a shot.

"It’s unlucky not to go in, but that’s the way it is and lucky Elliot is there to tap it home, so good for him, another goal for him.

“He was running in with his hands in the air, but the ball’s in the back of the net.

"That’s the main thing, we won that game and that was a big goal as we’d have been under the cosh at 2-1, if we didn’t score that one.”

Cornick had also set up Andrew Shinnie for the opening goal during the clash at Priestfield, playing a clever reverse pass for the midfielder to rifle home from 20 yards.

The goalscorer was full of praise for his team-mate's fleet-footed effort afterwards though, saying: "I was a bit gutted for Harry as that would have been an unbelievable goal, he deserved it.

“El was away, and I was like, El you’d better turn round to Harry Cornick and thank him because he put it on a plate.

"It was an unbelievable run, if that was me I’d have tried to trip him up, because no-one’s going to stop him.

"Once he gets into full flow and knocking the ball by people, they can’t really live with him.

"It was a shame for Harry, but he’s a massive part of the last few wins we’ve had and brings a different dimension to our team.

"He stretches teams, which allows me, Pelly (Mpanzu) and Elliot to get more space in the middle of the park, so he’s a big player for us."

Cornick then followed that up with a different, but equally as impressive assist during Tuesday night’s 4-0 hammering of Bradford.

Found by Matty Person’s clip over the top, he produced an audacious volley that was perfectly in the path of Lee once more to notch his 10th of the season.

Cornick said: “It was a nice run in behind and I've just seen him over my shoulder and put it in his stride.

"He’s put it away, he’s a great finisher, he gets two to three chances every game and you bank on him to score one or two, so if he can keep that form up, I’m sure he’ll be flying.”

With tongue firmly in cheek, Lee said: “I missed one or two beforehand which I was a bit frustrated with, but Corns got a little jammy touch and it just fell through to me.

"Luckily I’ve been able to just put it away, it’s a great night all round.”

After being denied a thorough deserved goal by the woodwork on Saturday, Cornick did get on the scoresheet in midweek, once again being put clean through and this time beating keeper Richard O’Donnell, albeit at the second attempt.

He said: “It’s the same as the Wycombe one, the defender makes a mistake and then I’ve got all the time.

"I think they’re the worst finishes, when I’ve got all the time in my head and I’ve got to think about it.

"The keeper’s saved it but luckily I’ve managed to tap in the rebound.

"It’s another goal, I’m happy to score again and hopefully I can just keep adding to my tally and it's part of my game I need to improve on, I know that.

"But once I start finding the net a few more times, I’m sure my confidence will be up there and I’ll be scoring left, right and centre.

"I should have gone across him really, but then didn’t take the best touch, tried to put to over him, he saved it, luckily I got the rebound.

"They all count, and it gets my confidence up, so hopefully I can get another one in the next game I play."

Close friend Lee joked: "He nearly missed it!.

"But it was a great run, he was using his pace again, and I’m delighted he’s got another goal."