Shea more than happy to be a part of Hatters’ So Solid Crew

Hatters Keeper James Shea is happy to continue playing his role as part of the Hatters’ very own So Solid Crew this season.

The former AFC Wimbledon stopper kept his third successive clean sheet during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Fleetwood and a seventh shut out in 10 matches.

It’s a great unit at the minute. I feel so solid with them in front of me. James Shea

During that time, he has been part of an unchanged back-line for all but one half of football, when James Justin came on for Dan Potts against Walsall, Town conceding just three goals in that time.

Shea said: “The main thing is to get the win and if we keep a clean sheet, that’s a bonus for us. I’m not keeping count of them to be honest, but the more the better.

“I didn’t have much to do (on Saturday), I haven’t had too much to do in recent weeks, even though I’m getting the clean sheets, but I’m not complaining, the less the better really.

“The boys have been unbelievable in front of me.

“JJ’s been brilliant coming in at left back when Potty’s been injured, Jack Stacey is just Jack Stacey, he’s unbelievable every single week, so it’s a great unit at the minute.

“I feel so solid with them in front of me. Matty (Pearson) heads it and kicks and Sonny (Bradley) can pass it and is really cool on the ball, so long may it continue.”

After scoring 12 goals in their past three league matches, it was never going to be that easy against a Fleetwood side chock-full of experience at the weekend.

However, Shea felt that the triumph was even better than some of the their recent thumping successes, as he continued: “It was a great win for us.

“We knew the conditions weren’t great, the pitch wasn’t the best, but it was probably more satisfying than it was winning four and five like we have done before.

“We knew we had to dig in and just get a win, grind it out and thankfully we did that.

“We can show two sides to our play, we’ve got that free-flowing football and we can dig in when we have to, like we did last week and we did today and thankfully we got two wins.”

Luton also showed they can score all kinds of goals as after winning plaudits for their 17 pass move against Plymouth, Saturday saw Harry Cornick tap in from two yards.

Danny Hylton then collected Shea’s long punt forward with his cross rebounding in off defender Craig Morgan as the keeper said: “The old route one wasn’t it?

“I just hit it sweet, it just kept going, it was actually against the wind and I thought ‘this isn’t going to go anywhere.’ Thankfully it just kept going and going and going, Hylts got in behind, I don’t know what he’s tried to do, a cross or a shot and it’s gone in.

“But that’s the little bit of luck we’ve been getting at the minute.”

With Hylton, who has been Town’s top scorer for the past two seasons, coming off the bench due to the form of Cornick and James Collins in recent weeks, Shea knows just how strong a squad is in place at Kenilworth Road.

He added: “The bench is unbelievable at the minute.

“You see Danny Hylton coming off the bench, when has that ever happened?

“Look at Alan Sheehan, Luke Berry coming back which is brilliant, the squad depth is unbelievable.

“Everyone is just pushing each other, everyone wants to play, everyone knows that, but we’re on a great run at the minute.

“The players are coming in, pushing every day in training, so it’s just a great place to be right now.”