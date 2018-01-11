Shea: Penalty standard was unbelievable!

Keeper James Shea admitted he had little chance during the penalty shoot out defeat to Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

The Luton stopper had been between the posts for Town’s two previous victories on spotkicks over Tottenham U21s and Barnet.

When they’re putting them in the top bins like that you’re thinking, ‘just give us a chance.’ James Shea

However, this time, despite going the right way on numerous occasions, he was unable to lay glove on any of the visitors clinical attempts.

Town were just as good too until Frankie Musonda was the first to fail, Jonathan Bond saving his effort, the 14th in total, as Hatters went out 7-6.

Shea said: “The penalty standard felt unbelievable, even when their centre half come up for the last one, I wasn’t expecting him to do that.

“They were putting them in the top bins, so you’ve got to hold your hands up and say good pens really.

“All the pressure is on them, we’re not supposed to save them, but when they’re putting them in the top bins like that you’re thinking, ‘just give us a chance.’

On the encounter itself, Shea who excelled during the 90 minutes which somehow finished goalless, said: “I thought it was a real good game, especially first half.

“It felt a bit like a tennis match, every time we went forward, they went forward, then we went forward again.

“It was a shame there were no goals and bit disappointing to go out on pens, but just one of those things.”

Shea made a terrific stop from former Luton striker Jack Marriott in the first half and then ensured the game went to penalties, brilliantly saving Jermaine Anderson’s low shot late on, as he added: “It got a little deflection which I think helped me really.

“I was just hoping I got a bit of luck and we’d get it away and thankfully we did.

“It’s always nice to play and make saves, that’s my job, the more saves I make the better.”