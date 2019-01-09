Shea ‘slightly disappointed’ not to win Owls cup tie at the first attempt

Luton goalkeeper James Shea admitted there was a slight tinge of disappointment his side hadn’t won their FA Cup third round clash with Sheffield Wednesday at the first attempt.

The two teams will do it all over again on Tuesday after Saturday’s goalless draw, but Shea said: “I thought we thoroughly deserved the result.

We’ve got a replay, but we’re slightly disappointed we didn’t go and win it. James Shea

“I felt we played really well, and thought we could have probably won it.

“We’ve come here, we haven’t just sat back, we’ve given it a right good go.

“That’s the one thing where could have probably done a tiny bit better in that final third.

“We could have had a few more shots on target, but it’s one of those things, it’s not the end of the world.”

“We’ll take them back to our place and hopefully win it there.”

Shea was called upon to make a handful of saves throughout the contest, his best coming from attacker Marco Matias early in the second half.

He continued: “It was straight at me, I just tried to tip it over as he got in, but that’s what I’m there to do.

“If they get through, I’m there to make saves if I can, thankfully I did.

“That’s my job, I haven’t had too many to do in recent weeks, so when I can make a save, thankfully I make it.

“It’s another clean sheet for me and the back four, so long may it continue.”

Town’s shut out was their 14th that Shea has kept in the league and FA Cup this term in 27 games.

He added: “The boys were brilliant, from front to back, I thought everyone was brilliant.

“When they put their bodies on the line, it was great.

“We knew they like a shot from outside the box, so whenever (Barry) Bannan, (Adam) Reach tried to line one up, the boys were closing them down, it was great.

“As a goalkeeper you take pride, you don’t want to let goals in, the more clean sheets the better.

“The whole back four has been unbelievable, even Macca (Alan McCormack) and Glen (Rea) when Glen’s been in there sitting.

“It’s a unit, it’s not just me, we take pride out of it, how we’ve been keeping clean sheets.

“We’re going to score goals, so the more clean sheets we keep, the more chance of winning the game.”