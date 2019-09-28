Shea wants Luton to put on a great show at Ewood Park

Keeper James Shea is hopeful the Hatters can put on a fine show when they travel to Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

Town go into the game on the back of three defeats in a row, although one of those was in the Carabao Cup against a top class Leicester City outfit in midweek.

With Championship points up for grabs once more though, Shea, who was speaking on Tuesday night, said: “Every game is a new challenge, but we haven’t even looked at Blackburn yet.

“We’ve been focussed on Leicester, so we’ll come in and get ready for Blackburn,

“It will be another tough game going up there, I just hope we can go up there and give the fans a great performance and hopefully get three points.”

Although Shea is yet to feature in the league this season, he has been on the bench for the opening eight games and can see first hand the difference in quality that Town are facing.

He continued: “It is a step up, it’s quite obvious to see.

“But apart from the last two games where we’ve been off it, it’s been nothing to be scared of.

“We’ve been well in games and apart from Saturday (3-0 defeat to Hull), we’d only lost a game by a single goal, so it could have gone either way.

“Apart from that game, we’ve been well in them and deserved to probably get more (points).”

Shea got his third outing of the season on Tuesday night, all of them coming in the Carabao Cup.

Although he was facing the likes of £30m summer signing Ayoze Perez from Newcastle United, plus Yuri Tielemans at £40m, the keeper couldn’t wat for the challenge of going up against a Premier League outfit laced with so many top players.

He said: “You relish it, it’s the game you look forward to.

“You wake up in the morning and if you don’t want to play in a game like that, there’s no point playing, you see their team, star-studded team, it’s a game you want to play in.

“You want to win, every game you play in you want to win, but unfortunately we haven’t.

“It was the same story, we held them out, we kept our shape well, we tried to play, we wanted to be brave on the ball, we said that before the game, we wanted to show what we’re about."

Shea was beaten four times on the night, naturally left disappointed with the manner in which he conceded.

He knew it was going to be an evening when the hosts were up against it though, such was the quality of the opposition on display.

The keeper added: “They were disappointing some of the goals we let in, avoidable goals.

"Up until they scored the first, we were right in the game and then switched off from a corner.

"They must have worked on it and they scored, then they got the second, so at half time you’re 2-0 down when we could have been going in at 0-0.

“We knew they would come here and have a lot of the ball.

"We wanted to make it as hard to break us down and to concede from a set-play, that’s the most disappointing thing really.

"We pride ourselves on our set-plays, defending and attacking, and to concede one from that is just giving them a goal really.”