Sheehan back for Mariners trip

Hatters chief Nathan Jones will have his squad bolstered by the return of defender Alan Sheehan for tomorrow’s trip to Grimsby Town.

The centre half has missed Town’s last three games after getting sent off against Lincoln City, but has now served his suspension and will join up with his team-mates once more.

Whether he comes straight back in or not after Johnny Mullins and Glen Rea were partnered together in the 1-0 win over Morecambe on Saturday is for Jones to decide though, as he said: “It’s a boost to have anyone in the squad as we’ve got no passengers here. Anyone in our squad contributes, so it’s a good thing to have everyone available.

“The fact that Sheehan’s back gives us an added bonus, added depth, a bit more quality, if we chose to play him, as balance is what he gives us.

"The two centre halves kept a clean sheet last game so it’s a tough decision, but it’s good to have that option.”

It looks like unlikely that Sheehan will be joined by midfielder Luke Gambin at Blundell Park though, who has suffered a recurrence of his leg injury.

Jones continued: “He’s trained all week and then just opened it up Tuesday, so it’s a little bit frustrating for him.

"We’re going to have to see how it is, we can’t rush it, there’s a long way to go.

"We don’t go rushing people, and they’re so eager to get back that sometimes they leave themselves exposed.

"It’s disappointing for him because just when he seems to get a little run and do stuff, something happens, but we hope to have him back.”

When asked for the latest on injured duo Scott Cuthbert and Alan McCormack too, Jones added: “They’re getting closer all the time.

"Scotty’s making great progress, which is a real bonus and Macca, we can never rush Macca because of the problems he has.

"So we just have to bide our time with that as I can’t give you something and then look foolish.

"But Scotty is making real good progress and we’re really pleased with him.”