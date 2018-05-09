Sheehan confirms talks are underway over his Luton future

Hatters defender Alan Sheehan confirmed that talks are well underway regarding his own future at the club next season.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but the former Notts County and Leicester player, who was Nathan Jones’ first signing when taking over back in January 2016, said: “We’ve had a good few chats, I know what I’m doing anyway.”

With Town winning promotion to the third tier of English football, on being a part of that next season, Sheehan was certainly talking like he expected to be turning out for the Hatters once more.

He continued: “Back to League One, I was stuck there for eight years, hopefully I’m not stuck there for another eight years.

“It will be a competitive league, I know everyone’s saying we’re a League One squad and we’ve got a lot of League One players, but I think we’re going to have to get back to how we were at the start of the season.

“That’s work really hard, respect the league and try and do exactly what we do, play our football and put our imprint on the league, it’s going to be a tough year.”

After beating Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon this term in cup competitions, Sheehan is confident that the squad in place will be able to mount a challenge at the higher level.

He said: “I think it’s a good team. We’re coming up, we beat League One teams, whether it’s in pre-season, or JPT, or FA Cup this year, so on any given day, we’d fancy ourselves. I suppose it’s getting that consistency early, there’ll be some big teams like Sunderland, so I’d like to just take it game by game.

“Get pre-season done, I’m sure there’ll be a few new faces, everyone will fit in well, a great bunch of lads here, we’ll enjoy this for now and then attack next season definitely.”

Town’s fans certainly want Sheehan to stay as well, giving the Irishman their seal of approval by voting him both the Supporters and Internet Player of the Season.

On the double honour, he said: “The fans have been great for me.

“I will always go back to the same thing, the team’s been unbelievable this year and there could have been a number of winners.

“I’m privileged to get that award and just delighted to share it with everyone.”

When asked if it was strange that a defender won the award given that Luton have scored 94 league goals, he added: “There’s been so many, there could have been seven or eight winners, so many positives. The goalies, Pottsy (Dan Potts) as well, defensively and attacking wise it’s been great. The strikers, Collo (James Collins), Hylts (Danny Hylton), Elliot Lee, they’ve been great.

“Olly Lee’s had a great year, (Jack) Stacey’s had a great year, Glen Rea, the unsung hero as always, banged out another 50 games and had another brilliant year.

“Everybody’s been great this year, so for me to win that award it’s amazing to win it.”