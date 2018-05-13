Sheehan explains his ‘full duck’ quote

Town defender Alan Sheehan has finally had the chance to explain his infamous ‘full duck’ quote.

After the Checkatrade Trophy defeat against Peterborough in January, the centre half had stated it was a case of ‘full duck or no dinner’ for the rest of the season.

I don’t mind eating duck, but it’s not one of those things, I’m not that posh to be eating duck all the time. Alan Sheehan

With Luton finishing in second to go up alongside Accrington and Wycombe, Sheehan got his desired dish and on the phrase, he said: “That got blown out of the water a bit!

“It’s an Irish one, what I was trying to say at the time was, look, we’re out of all the cups, it’s all or nothing, and it just came out.

“It’s my saying, full duck or no dinner, and it was either get automatic promotion or nothing, so I suppose we got the full duck.

Sheehan himself has played a huge part in Town’s efforts to go up, and on whether or not it was his best campaign to date, the 31-year-old, who made his professional debut back in May 2005 for Leicester, continued: “With the promotion on top, I’d say it has been up there.

“Performances-wise, I suppose I’ve had good half seasons at places like Leeds and Leicester, Notts County, I got Player of the Year there, that was a great year for me.

“But this year, everybody’s played so well, so it’s been absolutely brilliant.”

Luton finished with a goalless draw at Notts County last weekend, but despite not being able to add to their 94 goals this season, Sheehan was left purring at the display from his side.

He added: “Apart from it being 100 degrees on the pitch, the football we played was just absolutely brilliant to be involved in.

“On another day it could have been another four or five, as we could have had three or four goals of the season from the goalkeeper playing out from the back, through all the attacking phases, into all the danger areas, we went through all the phases of play, to the one v one, but we didn’t take our chances.

“We’ve been taking those chances most of the season and some of the football we played, they couldn’t live with us for a large part of the game.

“Yes, we had a man sent off, but we dealt with it, we changed it around and still could have scored a few with 10 men.”