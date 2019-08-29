Sheehan had a picture in his mind before netting stunning set-piece

Town skipper Alan Sheehan revealed he already had a mental picture of just where he was going to place the wonderful free kick he scored against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

With 63 minutes gone, and the Hatters winning a set-piece around 25 yards from goal, the 32-year-old stepped up to superbly bend his effort around the Bluebirds wall, past keeper Joe Day and into the top corner.

It was his ninth goal for the club and added to his already impressive CV of deadball deliveries, as speaking afterwards, Sheehan said: “I’m surprised I didn’t have more competition because Bezza (Luke Berry) usually likes to ruin the party when I step over a free-kick.

“Izzy Brown’s capable of it and George Moncur, as you’ve seen, so it was nice to hit it and it obviously went in.

“We’ve got high standards, because if don’t score or hit the target you probably won’t see me on it for a bit.

“I had a picture in my head and tried to stick to the picture and it went in, you were there, so I don’t need to explain it to you!”

Team-mate Jake Jervis continued: “He’s got that ability to bend one in the top corner, so it was an excellent finish.”

The goal put Town 2-0 up as the added a third to eased through and earn a home tie with Leicester City in the next round.

On the highly accomplished display, Sheehan added: “It’s an excellent night, a great win.

“A team that just came down from the Premiership put a very strong team out and 3-0 away from home against any Championship team is excellent.

“What’s more pleasing is the way we did it. Some of the football tonight was brilliant and it was a pleasure to be part of.”