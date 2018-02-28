Sheehan hails Hatters’ character after snatching draw

Luton skipper Alan Sheehan praised the way his side’s character shone through in abundance against Cheltenham on Saturday.

It had looked like Town would suffer only their fourth league defeat at Kenilworth Road this season after falling 2-0 behind on 55 minutes to their Gloucestershire opponents.

Although Luke Berry immediately pulled one back, Hatters were running out of ideas, until Luke Gambin swung over a stoppage time corner and Sheehan himself was there to power home at the far post.

The Irishman said: “We want to go and win every game and get three points, especially at home.

“They came, they always make it difficult for us, it’s a wonder how they are where they are in the league when they play like that against us.

“They get men behind the ball and that’s two 2-2 draws against us, so it is what it is.

“From 2-0 down I thought we showed great character to get back into the game and get a point which possibly at the start of the day might not have been a great result, but I don’t think it was half bad to get a point looking at how the other results went.

“We have character, we’ve played a lot of good football this year and I know we have to finish the job off but we’ve played some unbelievable football at times throughout the season.

“It’s not always going to be like that. It was a frustrating game, no two ways about it and we can’t get away from the fact that it was very frustrating out there, but we dug in and got a point in the end.”

Despite going 2-0 behind with just over half an hour to go, the captain never thought Town were out of the game though.

He continued: “You have to be positive and we know we’ve got goals in our team.

“We try to keep it as tight as possible at the back, but it’s strange feeling.

“We’re happy to come back from 2-0 down and then disappointed to not win the game, that’s the way it is.”

As Sheehan had stated, a point wasn’t the worst outcome, especially with second placed Wycombe beaten 4-2 at home by Morecambe and Mansfield drawing 1-1 with Coventry.

The defender admitted that he, and the rest of the squad, are straight over to check the various results when they come off the pitch.

He added: “When you kind of drop two points and you come in and the lads that weren’t playing, Scotty (Cutbert) and Alan (McCormack), they have it up and just say, ‘look, it’s not a bad point.’

“They try to keep everyone upbeat, so we know it’s in our hands if we do our jobs and get the points. It’s just about hitting a small bit of momentum now and keeping it going.”