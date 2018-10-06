Sheehan hails Hatters fans after Oxford victory

Hatters club captain Alan Sheehan praised Town’s travelling army for their unwavering support during Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Oxford United.

With 1,171 making the trip to the Kassam Stadium, there were scenes of unbridled joy in the away end after Dan Potts headed home a stoppage time winner.

Sheehan, who came off the bench to send over the free kick for Potts to get his goal, said: “Look at the amount of fans that have travelled here again.

“I’m delighted that we gave them something to go home with, it’s crazy, I’m just delighted for them.

“They rose behind us and they’ve been watching a good brand of football again this season. We could have picked up a few more points, but I'm delighted for everybody involved.

“It feels great, it was brilliant, you’ve seen my emotions there at the end, it was just happy. I’m delighted, everything came out, so just delighted.”

After conceding in stoppage time against Charlton Athletic to draw 2-2 on Saturday, this time it went in Luton’s favour, as Sheehan continued: “They say these things even themselves out over the course of the season, at 2-1 the other day, we could have been 3-1, 4-1, 5-1 and then they’ve bombarded us at the end and scored.

“We dropped two points there, we gained two points now, so it probably evens itself out.”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt the result was definitely the right one, despite the lateness of the winner, saying: "We did deserve it and I don’t want to speak out of turn, but we were the better side.

"If we had slightly more of a clinical edge and a little bit more assassin about us again, it would have been more.

"It was the same on Saturday, same the week before and the week before, so we've just go to make sure we keep doing that."

The Luton chief did admit there was plenty to work on though, especially when his side almost missed the chance to level, Harry Cornick hitting the bar from a few yards out, James Collins converting the rebound.

He added: "If that lands elsewhere we don't score, it's a clear cut chance, it's two yards out, he's just got to connect with it and be composed and that's what we haven't been doing.,

"Then Harry gets into a great opportunity, he's just got to slide it across and we get a tap in, he tries to whip it and it's inexplicable.

"I don't want to put a downer on stuff, but these are the things that are costing us as the structure, the way we train, the way we press, the way we work, the things we do, it's top level.

"We've got to show that out there and we didn't.

"I don't want to put a dampener on a wonderful away win as it's about time we had that. I think we should have taken six points from the last two games, but four points is not a bad return."

"We just have to show a bit more quality, a bit more composure. We get in great areas, but first half and second half, if we just show a little bit more composure, a little bit more guile, we'd win games far more comfortably than we're doing at the minute."