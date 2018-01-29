Sheehan hopes that Justin remains a Hatter

Hatters defender Alan Sheehan hopes the club can keep hold of youngster James Justin during the final few days of the transfer window.

With Wednesday’s deadline now looming large, Justin has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion, although boss Nathan Jones denied a deal had already been done for the 19-year-old

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-0 win at Grimsby, Sheehan said: “Of course, you want to keep hold of all your best players, and I feel like this club is going places.

“We want to keep hold of everybody and everybody has got a big part to play before the end of the season.”

However, Sheehan isn’t surprised of the level of speculation surrounding Justin either, with Leeds United another club who appear to be in the running too.

The Irishman added: “Of course there’s a lot of interest in him, he’s a young lad that’s playing for a very good club that’s going places at the moment.

"He can play right back and left back, he’s an athlete, he’s got a bit of everything really and is only going to get better.

"So that’s the way it is, we don’t know anything, JJ played the other week for us, so he’s still our player and we're happy to have him here as long as he is.”