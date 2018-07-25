Sheehan is ready to step it up against Canaries

Defender Alan Sheehan is ready to step up Town’s preparations for the new season when they face Norwich City this evening and then his former club Notts County at the weekend.

The Hatters captain has seen his side dispatch a trio of non-league sides so far, notching 16 goals already.

However, they will face Championship opposition in the Canaries tonight and Sheehan wants to keep their run of form going into the lead-up to the League One opener at Portsmouth on August 4.

He said: “It’s all about keeping the momentum, there’s a lot of competition for places and everyone’s got to fight hard.

“We’re stepping up a league, we’ve got to respect the league, because there’s a lot of big clubs in it.

“We’re looking forward to it, though as we’ve got two more games, Norwich and Notts County and then we’re into the big one.

“That’s the exciting part of football actually, the football that means something, so next week we’re going to step it up big time and be ready to go.

“We had the success from last year, so the winning mentality’s flying around, which is great and we just want to keep it going.”

Sheehan himself knows he faces a battle on his hands to keep his place in the side after the additions of both Sonny Bradley and Matty Pearson in the summer.

The supporters’ player of the season from last term continued: “We lost two massive characters and good players in Johnny Mullins and Scotty Cuthbert, so we needed to bring in two.

“The boys have settled in great, there’s going to be major competition for places, and everybody is on the same hymn sheet, so we’re looking forward to it as a team.”

It’s a selection headache that boss Nathan Jones is prepared for too, as he added: “We’ve got four real gooduns competing for those two spots and that shows we’ve got a difficult decision on our hands.

“We believe we’re moving forward as a club, we believe that the squad’s improving year by year.

“Bearing in mind the two centre halves we lost, Cuthbert and Mullins, who were excellent acquisitions for us, they did fantastically well.

“So to improve those took some doing, but we believe we’re in a decent place at the moment.”