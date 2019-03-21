Sheehan knows Power Court will be a 'big lure' for new Luton signings

Luton club captain Alan Sheehan knows full well that Town's new ground at Power Court will be a 'big lure' for new signings.

The Hatters received planning permission for the 17,500 stadium in January, and then saw a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park, needed to finance the project, passed by Luton Borough council earlier this month.

Sheehan, 32, who has now been at Kenilworth Road since the start of 2016, wrote in his programme notes this week: "There is a real connection between everyone at the club at the moment and that goes from the stands to the players and the boardroom.

‘They all would have been celebrating the night before when the dream of a new stadium became a reality and the Newlands Park decision certainly gave us players a boost when we heard the news as we sat in traffic on the M1.

‘We know that Gary Sweet (chief executive) and his team have worked so hard for it.

"I remember being shown the plans when I first signed and then the models before the applications were put in and the prospect of Power Court being built has been – and will be – a big lure for a lot of players to come to Luton.

"Congratulations to Gary and the board for delivering."