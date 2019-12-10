Sheehan returns and Rea is on the bench for Stoke clash

Town club captain Alan Sheehan has been recalled to the Hatters side for tonight’s clash with Stoke City.

The 33-year-old has featured just once in the Championship for Town this term, that as a second half substitute in the 3-0 defeat at Reading.

An illness to Luke Bolton means that Glen Rea is also on the bench for the first time December, as Luton hunt a first away win since late September.

However, Town chief Graeme Jones isn’t too fazed about Luton’s poor run on the road, saying: “The maths was against us two months ago, we were winning more away than we were at home, now we’re winning more at home than we are away.

“I’m sorry to be boring, it’s just the next game for me.

“It’s just the next game and you have to try and address everything, your home, form, your away form, that’s where we are.”

With Town playing six games in December, when asked if he had set Luton a points tally for the month, Jones continued: “I know that’s shockingly boring, but it’s just the next game and then we’re on to Preston.

“I don’t know how anybody can view it like that. How do I know what injuries you’ve got? What suspensions you’ve got? What the opposition are going to do?

“A change of manager, new signings, there’s so many variables, so they’re better men then me.

“I couldn’t care less, it’s just Stoke City and that’s how I am.”

Midfielder Luke Berry is confident that the Hatters can pick up a result against their fellow relegation rivals.

He said: "It's a big old stadium, big everything, so it would be brilliant to play there and get a good win, keep those fans quiet.

“We just want to beat them, any team we play we want to beat,

"Individually they’ve got good players, but as a team I feel like we can really put something on them and get a result.

“We’re always confident, if we go to the best team in the league or the bottom team, we’ll go with the same approach that we can win the game and pick up three points."