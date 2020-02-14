Sheehan: Staying up would be an unbelievable achievement for Luton

Ex-skipper hopes boss Jones keeps Town in the Championship

If Luton avoid relegation to League One this term it would be an ‘unbelievable achievement’, according to former skipper Alan Sheehan.

Prior to this weekend’s round of Championship matches, the Hatters saw themselves second bottom in the table, seven points from safety with just 14 games to go.

When asked whether the players had anticipated such a difficult campaign in prospect after winning promotion last term, Sheehan, who left Luton on transfer deadline day last month, said: “I don’t know if you ever expect anything when you’ve got such a winning mentality,

“Obviously the quality in the Championship is a huge step up from League One and League Two and it was always going to be tough to get three promotions in a row, but I don’t know really what we expected.

“I think survival in the league would have been a good achievement and it will be an unbelievable achievement if we do it now, but I really hope that we still do.”

On whether he thought Town could realistically preserve their status in the second tier of English football, Sheehan said: “Everybody wants that win and then that second win in a row and anything can happen.

“I think it’s great to have Glen Rea back in the team, he makes a big difference and Danny Hylton is fit again, Martin Cranie is coming back, Izzy Brown is back to fitness now.

“If you get all those players on the pitch hopefully we can go on a little run because they’re all really, really good players.”

Boss Graeme Jones has come under some criticism from the Town fans in recent weeks after losing 21 of his 32 Championship games since taking over.

However, Sheehan hopes he can lead the club to safety though, saying: “Working with him as a coach, he is an exceptional coach.

“It’s his first job in management and it was always going to be a hard job when you come to a club that’s used to winning, winning, winning the last few years, and with the calibre of teams you’re coming up against.

“But as a man, my relationship with him has been excellent.

"He’s been truthful and honest with me from day one. I knew where I stood and we had a very good relationship.

"I really hope he can keep the team in the league, as he’s a good man.”

Sheehan now hopes to keep playing this season after leaving Luton, and former team-mate Danny Hylton knows just what a miss he will be for the Hatters.

He added: "Sheez was a massive part of what we did, as he was an unbelievable captain and leader.

"He did amazing things for us on the pitch as well, and had a big role off it too.

"We love Sheez and respect everything he's done.

"He chose that the time was right to move on and I wish him all the best.

"I'm sure he'll pop up and be great in whatever he does and wherever he goes, but he was a big player and a big leader for us."