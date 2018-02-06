Sheehan targets points over performances for Luton

Hatters defender Alan Sheehan wants points over performances as his side look to secure one of the three automatic promotion spots this term.

With Town two thirds of the way through the season, they have a healthy eight point lead over second-placed Wycombe and a 10 point advantage to Mansfield in fourth.

Now Sheehan wants to maintain that by whatever means necessary, saying: “Obviously, we want to look good and everyone wants to look good.

“But at this time of the season, no-one’s going to say ‘they didn’t look good but they won,’ you just want to win the game now. Every game now is three points for us, every three points we add it gets closer to the tally that we need to get promoted and that’s all it is.

“We’re very single minded, we don’t really care about any other team.

“People will be looking at us, seeing if we slip up. At the end of the day, if we keep winning our games, we keep doing what we do, we’ll be okay.

“There’ll be loads of ups and downs, we’ll have slip ups, other teams will have slip ups.

“Whoever goes on a small little bit of a run and builds momentum, it’s huge.

“We know what we need to do, so the quicker we do it, the better it will be for everybody.”

Although handily placed, boss Nathan Jones wasn’t getting ahead of himself either, adding: “We’re not quite at the final hurdle yet. I think we’re in a good position, we’re in pole position, it’s just there’s a lot of football to be played yet.

“We’ve got to play some difficult sides, we’ve got to go away from home, so there’s going to be a lot of twists and turns.

“What we have to do is make sure that we look after ourselves, because if we keep winning then game by game it’s going to make it more difficult for anyone else, or for three teams to catch us, because that’s our goal.”