Sheehan: Town face a ‘massive leap’ in Championship

Luton will have to prepare themselves for a ‘massive leap’ when they line up in the Championship next season, according to club captain Alan Sheehan.

The 32-year-old has played at the level before when at Leicester earlier in his career, so knows full well the challenges that await the Hatters.

When asked how he thought Town would get on, he said: “It’s a massive leap.

“I think you have to respect the league. People probably say there’s not much difference between League One and League Two, but I think there’s a massive difference between the top of League One and the bottom of League One.

“That top four teams, your Sunderlands, Portsmouths, us and Barnsley, there is a difference.

“But going up to the Championship now it’s a different kettle of fish. How are we going to do? Who knows. Ask me that next year!”

With Luton lifting the League One champions trophy this season, it more than made up for being runners-up in League Two last term for Sheehan.

He added: “We finished second to mighty Accrington, they came first, fair play to them, but I suppose I’d rather come second and get promoted this year then probably winning it and doing nothing this year.

“We’ve kicked on, we did some excellent business and brought some excellent players in, brilliant characters and it’s just such an exciting place to be.”