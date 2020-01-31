Sheehan will never forget his 'favourite time as a footballer' after leaving Kenilworth Road

Popular Irishman exits Luton on deadline day

Club captain Alan Sheehan admitted his four years at Kenilworth Road has been his 'favourite time as a footballer' after deciding to leave Luton this afternoon.

The 33-year-old joined in January 2016 under previous manager Nathan Jones, going on to make 135 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals.

Sheehan, who has also had spells at Notts County, Swindon Town, Leeds and Bradford to name just four teams in his career, will look back fondest on his time with Town though, where he skippered the side to successive promotions.

The hugely popular Irishman said: "It’s been an unbelievable four years, definitely my favourite time as a footballer.

"That day at Notts County was a special one for me, going to take a corner and having both sets of fans singing my name in a party atmosphere, that is something I’ll never forget.

“The promotion from League Two was brilliant, with the style we did it in.

"Then the League One title win was unbelievable, losing the manager (Nathan Jones) halfway through the season and Mick (Harford) coming in, galvanising everything and keeping everyone together.

“It’s been a remarkable few years and I’ve loved being able to play in the Championship again after 11 years out of it.

“I want to thank everyone involved with the club – the players, staff, all the coaches and managers I’ve worked under here – and especially the fans.

"They’ve been unbelievable to me since the day that I came, right up to now, at a place I’ve really been able to call home.

"I feel I’ve had a special relationship with you and I’ve loved every minute."

Meanwhile, Sheehan also believes Town have it in them to stay up this season too, adding: "My final message to you all is to keep behind Graeme and the team.

"There’s an unbelievable spirit at this club and some fantastic boys in that dressing room.

"Please do everything you can to help them stay up.”