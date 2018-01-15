Shinnie believes big decisions are going against Luton

Hatters midfielder Andrew Shinnie believes his side aren’t getting the rub of the green when it comes to the major decisions from officials this season.

After seeing Danny Hylton’s goal wrongly disallowed at Newcastle the previous weekend, Town were left fuming once more on Saturday when referee Carl Boyeson gave a debatable penalty during the 2-0 defeat to Chesterfield.

Midfielder Olly Lee can't believe Town have conceded a penalty

Full back James Justin was adjudged to have tripped Zavon Hines despite the Spireites player appearing to look for contact, and replays showing the incident happening just outside the box too.

It came just moments after striker Elliot Lee was unceremoniously shoved to the ground by home defender Sid Nelson in his attempt to let the ball run out for a goal kick, with no foul awarded, as Shinnie said: “What can you do?

“The ref’s can give them and then they won’t, maybe they go against us.

“I feel they do go against us sometimes, they give teams things that we maybe don’t get.

“I mean the Elliot thing, the guy’s tried to see it out, but there’s certain ways you can see it out.

“If that’s anywhere else on the park, you charge into someone and shove them over, you’re going to give a foul away,

“He didn’t give it, there were few little things he didn’t give and seemed desperate to give the penalty, as soon as the guy fell over, he was giving it.

“I’d need to see it back, but I thought he was already doing down, he was looking for it and he just fell, but what can you do?

“The ref’s given it, the guy’s put it away and it was a long way back from there and we just didn’t have enough to get back in it.

“But you’ve got to take them on the chin. You can’t blame referees, we weren’t good enough, so we've just got to take that one.”

Defender Akin Famewo didn't feel his team-mate Justin had done much wrong either, adding: "I’m always going to back JJ, I don’t think it was a penalty at all.

"The referee, he’s completely brought that, but that’s what you have to deal with in this game."