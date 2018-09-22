Shinnie confident of Town’s chances at Bloomfield Road

Luton midfielder Andrew Shinnie believes his side can go to Blackpool full of confidence on Saturday, despite being without a win on their travels so far this season.

The Hatters have taken just a point from four league games, that coming at Wycombe Wanderers, while they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup at former Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.

We know where we are, we’ve seen quite a good bit of the league now and we’ve nothing to fear. If we keep playing the way we can, we’ll have a good chance. Andrew Shinnie

Opponents Blackpool are four unbeaten in front of their own fans and nine without defeat in all competition, but Shinnie said: “It’ll be a difficult challenge, but I think we’ve started really well as well.

“It doesn’t show in the league just how well we’ve played.

“Peterborough first half was not great, but it was more just sloppy goals we gave away really. Apart from that, I haven’t seen a game where we’ve been poor or we’ve been dominated.

“I feel we’ve probably dominated most teams, but it’s a step up and people will score more goals, like Peterborough.

“They will punish you if you’re not at it, whereas maybe last season we might have got away with it a bit.

“As I said, it’s a step up, we’ve got to keep the ball out at the back, no stupid mistakes, when we get that first goal we’re really strong.

“We go to Blackpool confident we’ve got our three points behind us and hopefully we can get another one three.”

One thing Shinnie wants his side to avoid is conceding the first goal, something they have done on each of their away trips so far.

He added: “We should be keeping more clean sheets, we’re giving stupid goals away and we’ve spoken about that.

“It’s more just the goals we’ve given away, it’s not the away form, as I think we’ve played well.

“Even last week (at Doncaster) we played really well, we just gave poor goals away and this game, when you’re giving two goals away, away from home, three goals at Peterbough, it’s hard to win games.

“If we don’t give those goals away, we’re going to win games as in my opinion, we’re one of the better teams in the league.

“The way we play, the way we work in training every day, if we can just keep the clean sheets, keep the goals out, we’ve got real talent going forward and we’ll break teams down.

