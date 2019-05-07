Shinnie could face Shinnie as younger brother Graeme signs for Derby County

Luton Town midfielder Andrew Shinnie could come up against his younger brother Graeme after he signed a pre-contract agreement to join Championship side Derby County today.

The Scotland international midfielder will officially become a Rams player when his Aberdeen deal expires at the end of the campaign.

Shinnie, who is also capable of playing at left-back, has agreed a three-year contract with Frank Lampard's side until the summer of 2022.

The meeting may not happen though, with County involved in the play-offs to reach the Premier League, as they face Leeds United over two legs.

Shinnie had been linked with a move to join his sibling at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season, but that now won't happen, as Rams boss Lampard said: "Graeme will be an excellent addition to our squad for next season and beyond.

“He has been an extremely consistent performer for Aberdeen.

"He’s someone we’ve watched very closely and we think he will fit into our squad with his ability, attitude and characteristics.

“He has the rest of the season to conclude with Aberdeen but we look forward to welcoming Graeme to Derby County when he reports for pre-season training ahead of next season.”