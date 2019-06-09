Shinnie: Don’t write Town off as underdogs

Any Championship outfit who see Luton as an easy three points next season are doing so at their peril according to midfielder Andrew Shinnie.

The Hatters are fifth favourites at 4/1 with league sponsors Sky Bet to go straight back to League One, but Shinnie thinks it’s dangerous to write them off.

When asked if Town would be viewed as underdogs, he said: “Probably, but I think it would be wrong to see it that way.

“If they want to think we’re underdogs that’s fine, I think the scouts will be watching our games from this year and they’ll see the way we play and they will be cautious when we play them.

“We’re going into that season with no fear.

"Some big clubs we’ll be coming up against, when we will probably be underdogs in the game, but that suits us fine, we’re happy with that.

“We played Sheff Wed over a couple of games, they’ve got a great squad and we more than matched them.

“I know it’s the cup, but I feel like if we go into that league, play the way we can, with the confidence, we’ll give it a right good go.”

Shinnie will head into the new campaign after being named Players Player of the Season, an honour he was thrilled with, adding: “I was happy with that, it’s a great achievement to get from your fellow players.

“Its been a great season. When football’s difficult, it’s hard to go into training, everyone’s down, but the whole season, the place has just been up and I’ve enjoyed it.”