Hatters midfielder Andrew Shinnie is loving life at Luton following his loan move from Birmingham City in the summer.

The 28-year-old has played 25 times for the club so far since arriving from the Blues, scoring three goals in that time.

I’m enjoying playing. We’ve got a good bunch of lads, management team, they train hard, train well every day. Andrew Shinnie

Although he has seen Luton have the smallest of blips recently, with just one win in five league and cup games, Shinnie said: “I’ve been really enjoying this season, the way we try and play, I love it.

“Maybe we’ve just not been as good as that recently, but it’s tough to do it for a full season, especially in League Two.

“A lot of teams, they’re not just going to come and let you knock the ball around and do what you want.

“They’re going to come at you and going to probably raise their energy levels, raise their pressing when they play us compared to the other games.

“But I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying playing. We’ve got a good bunch of lads, management team, they train hard, train well every day.

“It’s been a couple of disappointing away games, but so far it’s been a good season and we’re just looking forward to getting back out there next week and putting it right.”

One slight concern for Shinnie was the ease at which Luton have conceded recently.

Against both Newcastle United in the FA Cup and Chesterfield on Saturday, once breached, the second goal has followed swiftly afterwards, as he continued: “That’s a bit of a theme.

“We’re going behind and we’re losing another goal quite soon after, then it gives you a massive mountain to climb.

“At 1-0, with the team we’ve got, we fancy ourselves to get back in it, but then we’re going two down and it’s a long way back from there.”

Shinnie himself had a glorious chance to rectify Town’s poor start at the Proact Stadium on Saturday, when moments after Jak McCourt’s penalty made it 2-0, picked out by striker Elliot Lee’s fine work, he fired over the bar from close range.

The Scotland international added: “It was disappointing, El did really well and cut it back and I just haven’t caught it well. It was kind of on the volley, but it really summed the day up. It wasn’t a great day and we’re not happy with ourselves.

“They were the better side and deserved to win which is frustrating for us.

“You can’t really put your finger on it, we just weren’t at it really, we got outplayed and deserved to get beat.

“But we’ll have a good week next week and we’ll be looking to put it right on Saturday against Morecambe.”