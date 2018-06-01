Shinnie joins Luton permanently

Luton have announced former Birmingham City midfielder Andrew Shinnie as their first signing of the summer.

The 28-year-old was on loan with the Hatters last season, playing 34 times and scoring three goals as Town won promotion to League One, finishing runners-up to Accrington Stanley.

On penning a permanent two year deal, Shinnie said: "I'm delighted to get it done, quite soon into the summer as well.

"It lets me go and enjoy my summer now and I can't wait for pre-season, coming back and hopefully having a great season like the last one.

"It had been spoken about when I first came, looking towards next season as well, and I thoroughly enjoyed last year.

"We achieved what we set out to achieve, personally and as a team, so it was good to get things done."

After winning promotion from the Scottish Championship while on a season-long loan with Hibernian in 2016-17, Shinnie is now hoping to complete a hat-trick next term with the Hatters, as he added: "That'd be lovely, wouldn't it?

"I think it's achievable. We've got a good squad and if we add a couple more players, which I think the gaffer will be looking to do, we can definitely give it a good shot."