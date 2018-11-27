Shinnie knows Town need to be at their best against City

Hatters midfielder Andrew Shinnie knows his side need to be at the top of their game once more when they face Bradford City at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The visitors come into the game propping up the rest of the division after a bitterly disappointing start to the season, but Shinnie believes that could take the pressure off the Bantams, making them a dangerous proposition.

He said: “It will be another tough game, Bradford got three points (at home to Oxford on Saturday), so they’re picking up a little bit.

“They’ll come to us, with something to lose, but most would feel we’ll be strong favourites, so everyone will be expecting us to win.

“That can be a difficult game, so we need to prepare from right now, everything we do from now, we prepare for that game, so we’re flying for that game.”

Striker Elliot Lee, who went to the top of Town’s scoring charts with his seventh and eighth goals during Saturday's 3-1 win at Gillingham, echoed his team-mates thoughts, saying: “We put this game (Gillingham) to bed now, we analyse it and then go straight on to Bradford.

“We want nothing more than three points against Bradford to finish off this great run going into the FA Cup, so we’re all excited for Tuesday and go in with high confidence.”

Boss Nathan Jones also demanded his team to finish off what has been another excellent month which has seen them take seven points from nine and make progress in the FA Cup too.

He added: “Every game is a tough game, you’ve got to take every team on its merits and every team has different threats.

“It’s going to be another tough game, but we’ve done real good work here which has set us up now.

“What we have to do is make sure we finish it off, as it will be a big disappointment if we backed up today’s performance with an inept one on Tuesday.”