Shinnie not overly worried by Town’s sticky spell

Hatters midfielder Andrew Shinnie doesn’t believe his side should be getting too worried about their recent mini blip in form.

Since hammering Swindon Town 5-0 on Boxing Day, Luton, by their high standards, have struggled, losing both their away games to Port Vale and Chesterfield.

Although they defeated Lincoln 4-2 at Kenilworth Road in between those defeats, they were also knocked out of the FA Cup at Newcastle and Checkatrade Trophy by Peterborough.

Barring the Lincoln match, Town have managed just one goal in their four other fixtures, but Shinnie, who won promotion with Hibernian last year, remains unfazed.

He said: “I wouldn’t say it’s a worry, we’ve got a lot of firepower and you’re going to have sticky spells in games.

“Last season I was in a promotion race and you have sticky spells, it’s not going to be plain sailing all the time.

“You’d love to be winning 4-0 every week and be promoted by February, but you have tough spells, you have times when you’re going to slip up.

“You’re going to drop points, so we can’t get too down about it.

“We just need to pick ourselves up, there’s no time for moping around and feeling sorry for ourselves.

“We’ve just got to get back on the training field next week, have a really good week, a big game against Morecambe and get back to winning ways.”

Town have now suffered three defeats on the spin away from Kenilworth Road, having previously gone on a 13 game unbeaten run on their travels.

Shinnie continued: “I don’t know why that is

“There’s been a couple of away performances where we’ve not been quite at it and I don’t know why.

“It’s a tough period right now and these teams, the lower teams in the league, and the higher teams in the league, away from home, they probably do raise their game against us, they see it as a scalp.

“We’re top of the league and one of the better teams in the league, so it’s difficult.

“We just need to stand up to that really and we’re just not doing it in certain games now and I don’t know why that is, we should be doing better.

“It’s disappointing as the fans come in their numbers away from home and we love the support that we get.

“It’s fantastic and that’s another reason why it’s a disappointment as we want to put on a performance for our fans and how good they are travelling in their numbers away from home.

“We don’t want them to see us getting out played like that really, but we can’t get too down.

“We’re having a great season and we’ve still got a gap at the top. We can’t have everyone coming down on each other or turning on each other.

“It’s a little blip, you have blips in promotion races, every team has them and it’s just about how you react, so we’ve got to react well next week.”