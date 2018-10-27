Shinnie wants Luton to take their home form on the road

Luton midfielder Andrew Shinnie wants his side to take their stunning form at Kenilworth Road on the road as they head to AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

So far, this term, the Hatters have won six and drawn two in front of their own fans, accumulating 20 points from a possible 24.

However, on the road, they have just the one win and two draws from six outings, picking up a total of five points from 21 on offer.

Shinnie said: “Last year we were strong away from home, and we’ve played quite well away from home this season as well.

“The Doncaster game, Portsmouth, we were pretty dominant in the games but lost poor goals.

“In this league it’s a bit more difficult to peg teams back than it was last year.

"So we’ve got to start the game well, not give away a slack goal, try get the first goal and hopefully go on to win the game.”

Boss Nathan Jones echoed Shinnie’s sentiments too, as although Town have impressed away from the confines of their Bedfordshire home, they don’t have the points tally to prove that.

He continued: “We want to back our home form up, if we can back our home form up then we’ll be in a good place.

“We’re very good at home, our performances have been very good away from home, apart from Barnsley, so I hold my hands up there and maybe 25 minutes at Peterborough.

“Apart from that we’ve been in good form, but we’ve probably taken a less fluent performance at Doncaster and won the game, same as Portsmouth.

"But that’s the learning curve and providing we learn from it and don’t keep making the same errors, then we’ll be fine, because I believe we are a good side.”

This afternoon’s opponents AFC Wimbledon have struggled badly so far, losing five in a row as they sit in the relegation zone.

However, Shinnie, who has started the last two matches after winning his place back in the side, knows Town just can’t turn up and expect to triumph, saying: “It's gGreat to be in the team, we've got a great squad, a really strong bench as well.

"We've got players to come back as well, so it's a tough squad and everyone’s got to be at it and performing or there are players who will come in and get their chance.

"It’s been a good couple of games for me and hopefully I will kick on again on Saturday and have another good performance.

"That’ll be a tough task though.

"Top teams are tough in a certain way as they’ve got good players and they can hurt you, but teams struggling are tough games as well as they’re fighting for their lives and they’ve got pressure on them.

"The form we’re in, if we can go there, start the game well, maybe get an early goal, we’ll kick on from there and hopefully get another three points."That will make it a great week for us.

Striker Danny Hylton said: “We don’t fear anybody in this league, we haven’t come here to just take part and make up the numbers.

“We believe that we can achieve something and every game we get more confident.

"We've got great momentum now and we’re ready to take on anyone, we want to keep pushing up the table.”