Shinnie would love to force his way back into Scotland fold

Hatters midfielder Andrew Shinnie would love an international call-up of his own to the Scotland squad.

The 29-year-old has one cap to his name so far, playing 70 minutes of a 2-1 friendly win in Luxembourg back in November 2012.

Shinnie, whose brother Graham is currently in the national set-up with five caps to his name, saw manager Alex McLeish name uncapped duo Marc McNulty (Hibernian) and Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Kazakhstan and San Marino this week.

McLeish has plenty of options in the midfield areas, including Barry Bannan also from the Owls, John McGinn (Aston Villa), Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser and Manchester United's Scott McTominay to name just four.

However, Shinnie wasn't completely giving up, saying: "I'd always hope for that, if it became available or if I keep progressing, the club keeps progressing and I’m going with them as well, I could maybe force my way in

“But as of now I’m just concentrating on Luton and that’s not on my mind.

“They’re doing well, they’ve got a good squad, my brother’s getting in, so I’m happy with that.”

Shinnie saw team-mate James Collins earn his first senior call-up recently for the Ireland squad and made the final cut yesterday as well.

He added: "I’m happy for Collo, he deserves it so much.

"I’m buzzing for him because he’s a hard worker and a great player.

"He'll go away and enjoy that, hopefully he gets on too.”