Simple decision for Rea to commit his future to Luton

A desire to play for the Hatters fans and manager Nathan Jones made staying at Kenilworth Road the easiest of decisions for Glen Reas

The 23-year-old inked a new two year deal at the club last week, extending his stay until the summer of 2020.

There was no doubt in my mind that I was ever going to leave Luton. Glen Rea

Speaking exclusively to the News/Gazette about his decision, Rea said: “I was delighted to get it done.

“Over the summer it took a bit of time, but the outcome was never in doubt. I knew I was going to sign for Luton, so it’s just nice to get it over the line.

“There was no other interest, but there was no doubt in my mind that I was ever going to leave Luton.

“Coming here, (playing for Jones) was one of my biggest decisions.

“Obviously I had a good loan spell here as well, but he was a massive reason and playing the amount of games I have now, I couldn’t have asked for anything better really.”

“He’s just an unbelievable coach and I feel that since I’ve been here he’s made me a better player, so I can’t fault him really.

“As a manager he’s tough as well, he’s really good and that’s why I want to stay, I want to play for him, I want to play for the fans.”

Rea made sure he played a full part in the celebrations with supporters after promotion to League One was secured, as the self-confessed Brighton fan appreciates just what it means to them.

He continued: “I’m a fan as well, I know what fans go through, I know what it takes to be a fan.

“I’ve got the passion for it and I’ve got the passion for football, so I know how it is.

“To get promoted and then come on the pitch, it was unbelievable and I wanted to get involved as much as I could.

“That’s how I am and I’ll carry on being like that, so the bond I’ve made with them now, I’m just a normal lad, I’m just a normal fan, so I can relate where they’re coming from.”

Since arriving at Kenilworth Road from the Seagulls in March 2016, Rea has played a mightily impressive 109 games in that time, something that he still found hard to fathom, saying: “The amount of games I’ve played since I’ve been here is unbelievable.

“I wanted to play games, but I couldn’t have dreamt it happening and to get promoted in the second season I’ve been here is unbelievable too.

“There have been times I’ve been on the bench and no-one likes to be on the bench, but as a footballer you’ve just got to get on with it, and I feel like I have.

“When I’ve started a game, I feel like I’ve shown what I can do and hopefully I can carry on and push on now in League One and go again.”

Rea was also the only player to appear in 50 games last season, a stat that is even more impressive considering he was in and out of the side at the beginning of the campaign.

He said: “I wasn’t in the team at the start of the season for whatever reason, but I just got my head down.

“I knew when I got a chance, I’d take that chance and kick on from there and thankfully I did and thankfully we got it over the line.”

To do so after coming back from the heartache of the play-off defeat to Blackpool made this season even more special for Rea as he added: “Last year I was proper down after the play-offs and it really affected me a little bit off the pitch for a couple of days.

“I didn’t take it well, so to come back and get promoted the way we did, for me, the first time as a player, I’m not that old, so I couldn’t have dreamt it.

“It was just unbelievable and will live with me for the rest of my life.

“That’s why I wanted to show that I have got the passion with the fans and just enjoy it as a fan as well, as well as being a player.”