Skipper Sheehan has been the ‘glue’ at Luton since Jones departed

The role Luton captain Alan Sheehan played at Kenilworth Road in the aftermath of Nathan Jones’ decision to leave for Stoke City has been hailed as ‘absolutely amazing’ by team-mate Alan McCormack.

When the former manager opted to go to the Potters, speculation was rife surrounding who was going to take over the club, which could have seen the players take their eye off the ball in the race for promotion.

Alan Sheehan’s been absolutely amazing. He’s been that glue between the board, the manager and the dressing room. Alan McCormack

Interim boss Mick Harford has since been appointed until the of the season, but McCormack was eager to point out Sheehan’s impact on the squad.

He said: “We’ve got a great dressing room, the senior boys have been very close together and talking about keeping everybody focused on our job on the Saturday and not to worry about what’s happening in the boardroom, who’s put their name in.

“Obviously everyone asked the question, ‘have you heard anything? Do you know who’s getting the job?’

“We’ve been speaking to Gary Sweet (chief executive) quite a lot, and Alan Sheehan’s been absolutely amazing.

“He’s been that glue between the board, the manager and the dressing room.

“He’s constantly been in touch with Gary and Mick about anything that is needed.

“Us as senior players, we control the dressing room, not in a big discipline type of way, but just to make sure that everybody’s focused for training, everybody’s focused for games, driving everybody and pushing them even more.

“ I think the results and the performance and how we’ve played have shown that we’re still very much united and still very much got the prize at the end of the season in our thoughts.”

Sheehan’s actions when defender Matty Pearson’s father fell ill prior to the 1-0 win at Southend United was another example that McCormack pointed out.

He said: “Sheez was making sure he was relaying any messages, he spoke to Gary, he was speaking to Mick.

“Mick needs to know if all the players are okay and like Nathan was, Nathan was pretty much the same.

“The situation with Matty Pearson, Mick was straight in, Sheez was straight in, to say, ‘Matty needs a bit of time off to go away and see his dad, his dad was unwell’.

“That’s the kind of place we are at the moment. We’re very close and communication is massively important in a time of uncertainty, so it’s all been excellent.”

McCormack, who has won promotion to the second tier of English football twice with Southend and Brentford, believes that life at Hatters is very much like it was at the Bees. He added: “It’s got such a similar feel to how Brentford was when I joined them.

“It changed a lot of things, it wanted to go a certain way, wanted to play football in a certain way, they believed in that and would not change for nobody.

“They recruited in similar ways, did a lot of homework on what personality of the player before they took anyone in, they took no bad eggs into the club. The dressing room was superb, the style of football was superb, the stadium’s are similar, they’re old school and it just continued and you look at them now.

“I’ve got very good understanding of how the growing cycle of it happens and it’s very comfortable being in that situation for me at the moment.

“This definitely is in terms of our structure and style of play, everything is phenomenal at the moment, it’s a joy to be here and it’s a joy to play for this club.”