Sluga an unused sub as Croatia defeat Hungary

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga was an unused substitute as Croatia eased past Hungary 3-0 in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Thursday.

Slovakia are second on 10 points from six matches, one ahead of third-placed Hungary, while Wales are fourth with seven points from five games. Bottom team Azerbaijan have one point from five matches.

The Croatians dominated after captain Luka Modric fired them into a fifth-minute lead when he picked up a loose ball in midfiel and steered a shot past Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Bruno Petkovic made it 2-0 with a delightful back-heel from close range after Ante Rebic and squared the ball to the Dinamo Zagreb hitman.

A catalogue of defensive errors allowed Petkovic to bundle in the third late in the first half, as Tamas Kadar and Gulacsi misjudged Ivan Perisic's low cross from the right.

Gulacsi made amends in the 55th minute when he saved Perisic's penalty after Rebic was fouled but any slim hopes of a Hungary comeback were dashed moments later when Laszlo Kleinheisler was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The Croatians top the group with 13 points from six matches and will secure a berth in next year's finals with a match to spare if they beat Wales away on Sunday.