Sluga on the bench as Croatia hammer Slovakia

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga remained on the bench as Croatia eased to a Euro 2020 qualifying 4-0 win at Slovakia last night.

The World Cup runners-up were dominant throughout to stay level on points with Hungary at the top of Group E with both teams on nine points from four games.

Croatia hit the woodwork three times in the first half in Trnava as Slovakia and Newcastle United stopper Martin Dubravka pulled off several good saves before Nikola Vlasic fired the visitors ahead in the 45th minute with his first international goal, arrowing home from 20 yards.

Bayern Munich midfielder Ivan Perisic, who struck the woodwork twice, made it 2-0 early in the second half when his deflected shot from distance left Dubravka stranded.

Striker Bruno Petkovic added the third with a simple close-range finish after a flowing move, while Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren's diving header saw Croatia notch a fourth late on.

Sluga and his team-mates go to Azerbaijan for their next qualifer on Monday, kick-off 5pm.