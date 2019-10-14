Sluga stays on the bench as Croatia are held by Wales

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga was an unused substitute once more as Croatia were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales in Cardiff yesterday evening.

The 26-year-old, who has one cap to his name, saw Gareth Bale's equaliser ensure that the Group E contest finished all square.

Croatia had taken a ninth minute lead when Josip Brekalo and Bruno Petkovic combined for ex-Everton player Nikola Vlasic who fired home via the inside of the post.

Wayne Hennessey saved Ivan Perisic's flicked header after Petkovic's inviting cross was misjudged by Ben Davies.

However, the Spurs defender then set up Bale's leveller, finding the Real Madrid attacker to shoot across Dominik Livakovic into the bottom corner of the net.

After the break, there were no clear-cut chances as Croatia remained top of the group by two points from Hungary.

Sluga will hope to get another opportunity next month when Croatia host Slovakia in a qualifier and then entertain Georgia in an international friendly.