Sluga was 'ahead of the game' during Rams triumph

No repeat of Pride Park horror show for Town's keeper

Luton keeper Simon Sluga's performance during the 3-2 victory over Derby County on Tuesday night showed he was 'ahead of the game' according to Town chief Graeme Jones.

The club record signing has endured a tough start to life at Kenilworth Road, with a number of high profile errors, none more so than in the reverse fixture against the Rams back in October.

Then, he let Matty Pearson's backpass run under his foot and into the net for the opening goal, before beaten by Tom Lawrence's cross from the right win as Hatters lost 2-0.

He was then dropped from the side for 11 matches, but has regained his place since and although still yet to keep a clean sheet, looked far more confident and authoritative in midweek, as Jones said: "I spoke to him this (Thursday) morning, we’ve all got lots of work to do and this is just the start, but sometimes you’ve got to measure improvement.

"You think about where his performance was against Derby when he didn’t really know what was coming his way, the Championship, English football and he was very reactive that day.

"He was very ahead of the game against Derby in the reverse fixture, it was as assured as I’ve seen him, he was more in control of every action and every situation.

"I said to him, 'the hard work starts now, you’ve had to work really, really hard to get to this, you’ve got to work even harder to stay there,' and he will because he’s that type of focused lad."