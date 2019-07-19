Sluga won over by the vision of Luton boss Jones

Luton's record signing Simon Sluga revealed that Town manager Graeme Jones was one of the main factors behind him leaving Croatia for Kenilworth Road.

The 26-year-old had been number one for HNK Rijeka for the past two seasons, the club finishing second to Dinamo Zagreb in the top flight last term.

However,after meeting Jones and hearing what the Hatter boss had to say, he was soon won over, as Sluga said: "I'm glad, I'm very happy for this opportunity, I'm very happy that the club wants me and decides that I am the guy, so only positive feelings.

"We spoke a few times and I saw him as a very positive guy, a very good coach.

"When he told me about his vision of football and his vision of me in the goal and everything, it meant a lot to me,

"It’s one of the main things that made me decide to come here.

"I want to help the club to have a great season, to stay in the league and if we can, to go to the play-offs.

Sluga has come up against the Hatters previously when the two sides met in a pre-season friendly in Kranjska Gora last term, as they were both in Slovenia for a training camp.

On how the deal transpired this week, Sluga said: "It happened a few days ago when I was with Rijeka in pre-season in Slovenia, and Luton were too.

"Then in the past few days everything has happened when I realised that they wanted me and it was an opportunity a possibility and then after a few days I decided to come.

“One year ago we were playing against each other. It was a good game. I remember the game, I remember everything.

“I know a lot of things about Luton Town, about the town, about the Championship as a league, so I can only tell again that I’m glad to have the opportunity to be here.

"I can't wait to be with them (players) on the field, I met them now in the photo session, so immediately everybody is a good guy and good player.

“I spoke with Lovre Kalinic, from Aston Villa, who played the last half a season here, he told me about everything.

"I spoke with my coach in Rijeka, Igor Bišćan, who played for Liverpool, and with other guys.

"Everyone told me ‘come, it’s a great league, a great opportunity, go and show what you know’. I think I made the right decision for me.”

Sluaga, who moved to Rijeka in 2008, has also spent time in the youth set-up of Italian giants Juventus, and loans spells with Croa Pomorac, Lokomotiva and Spezia.

He heads to Luton on the back of a superb campaign, with Rijeka winning the domestic cup, while he also made his debut for the Croatian national side during their friendly against Tunisia.

The keeper added: "Yes, it was a great season, I'm happy about it.

"It was good last season that brought me here now and I'm very, very glad and very happy that I can show all the things I know.

"I think that every opportunity every year, every club, is an opportunity and a thing that if you take it positively it can be good for your life and your career.

"The last 10 years in Rijeka, it was everything fine for me, every loan it was a school for me.

"So the last two years I can play and be here today."